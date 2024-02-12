Give Cucumber Tea Sandwiches A Spicy Upgrade With Calabrian Chilis

Cucumber sandwiches are a high tea classic. Delicate and dainty, they're perfect for nibbling alongside other bite-sized treats and refreshments. Yet, while they can be a deliciously fresh delight, they run the risk of being bland. After all, the sandwiches consist only of mellow ingredients like cucumber slices, mildly tangy cream cheese, and subtly sweet bread. A blank canvas for flavor, cucumber sandwiches can very easily be revamped with a hint of spice from Calabrian chilis.

In theory, any sort of spicy pepper could be used to upgrade lackluster tea sandwiches. Varieties like a smoky Aleppo or tangy Fresno could be suitable options, just as much as crushed red pepper flakes or cayenne powder. However, because every type of pepper boasts its own distinct flavor, it's worth thinking about which will fare best in a cucumber sandwich. And, there's just something about Calabrian chilis that make them the ideal choice.

Unlike some chilis that are strictly spicy, Calabrian chilis teem with complexity. Beyond their lingering (medium-level) spice, the peppers have a prominent smokiness and vibrantly fruity nuances, which are direct results of their unique sun-kissed climate. Given these layers of depth, Calabrian chilis are the perfect addition to boost flavor, add a bright pop of color, and most importantly, forgo the stereotype of plain-tasting, one-dimensional cucumber tea sandwiches.