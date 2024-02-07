Use Dried Pasta As Powdered Sugar Stencils For Pastry Designs

If you're looking to give a special touch to the powdery sugar decorations you have been dusting on top of bread and cakes, consider using pasta pieces. The dried shapes can be placed upon baked goods as stencils to make interesting designs with layers of cinnamon, cocoa powder, or confectioners' sugar. With more than 300 pasta shapes found around the world, you won't be lacking in decorating direction ever again. Creative culinary inspiration is hiding in plain sight.

From thin strips of spaghetti to the circular cutouts of rotelle and fiori pasta shapes, you'll have all the lines and shapes you need to place both unique and simple geometric patterns onto your kitchen creations. Easy and quick to place, pasta pieces can be rearranged and reset until you have the appearance that works for your intended dessert aesthetic, and your decorating thriftiness may inspire your dinner guests to try a similar approach with their home baking attempts.