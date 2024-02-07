Do Your Grilled Cheese A Favor And Add Some Sliced Hot Dogs

There are many condiments and toppings you can add to the grilled cheese if you want to lean into a classic hot dog. If you like chili on top of your hot dog, add spoonfuls to the grilled cheese. It's a great way to use up leftover chili in your fridge and there's also canned chili at the grocery store if you want to make it easier. A squirt of spicy brown or Dijon mustard will add tang to the sandwich, ketchup gives it a mild sweetness (some of us might've dipped grilled cheese in the condiment as children anyway), or go with some sweet pickle relish for some crunch and a sugary tang. You can also add pickled jalapeños, sliced tomato, minced white onion, or caramelized onions for more flavor.

For the cheese, use whatever variety you typically add to a plain grilled cheese. If you don't make grilled cheese often, any cheese that melts well like American, mozzarella, or Gruyère will work. When it comes to the bread to hold the hot dog, cheese, and your other chosen toppings together, use thick slices so it holds well, sourdough if you want more crunch, brioche if you like a fluffy texture, or go with a hot dog bun if you want to go all the way with the traditional hot dog inspiration.