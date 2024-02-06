Sweeten Up Rich Cottage Pie Filling With A Squeeze Of Ketchup

Sweet and savory pairings never go out of style. A fabulous way to juxtapose and enhance contrasting elements of flavors, this duo is the inspiration behind our latest hack to upgrade a lackluster cottage pie. Also known as shepherd's pie, this dish comes together quite easily and offers an abundance of hearty flavor. The only issue is that following the same old recipe can get boring, which is why we recommend making things more interesting by sweetening the umami-rich pie with a squeeze of ketchup.

Most recipes for cottage pie call for some sort of tomato element, whether that be puree or paste. Much like how both of these products offer their own unique expression of tomato flavor, the same can be said for ketchup. However, unlike mild and fresh puree or intense and zesty paste, ketchup instead offers a wonderfully sweet and sour dimension that recalls tomatoes, just to a different degree. In fact, beyond its sugary nuance, ketchup contains a host of flavor-boosting spices that also work to make every bite of pie more intriguing.

Additionally, ketchup makes for a willing replacement for tomato-based products in a meaty cottage pie thanks to its ability to balance flavors. For instance, the saccharine quality of ketchup works especially well to counteract the dish's savoriness, meanwhile its prominent acidity cuts through the pie's decadence. All in all, this sweet swap goes a long way in improving the humble cottage pie.