Popeyes Brings Back Strawberry Biscuits With A Romantic Twist

Romantic meals may bring to mind images of French restaurants and bottles of wine, but Popeyes knows that sometimes you just want fried chicken and biscuits. Once relegated to chocolates in the candy aisle or fancy dinners, Valentine's Day celebrations now demand a rollout of limited-time offerings from chain restaurants, especially sweets like Starbucks' pink drinks and Dunkin's pink donuts. A common route for the Valentine's Day special is to take something you know people already want and mold it into a heart. Papa Johns has done so with pizza, and Buca Di Beppo did it with a whole lasagna. Popeyes looked at those offerings and thought: Why not do it all? So now you can enjoy the season of love by grabbing a heart-shaped version of the chain's sweet and popular strawberry biscuit dessert.

According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the heart-shaped biscuits will be available starting February 5 and running through February 25, at the price of $1.79 per biscuit. Described as "balancing sweet and salty flavors," the treats showcase flaky pastry with a strawberry filling and icing on top. And if the allure of sweet strawberry biscuits isn't enough, Popeyes will also be donating $1 of every heart biscuit purchase to its Serving With Love program, which funds nonprofits that supply food to the needy. If you want to grab a biscuit, just make sure to check your local Popeyes menu, as participation may vary by location.