Popeyes Brings Back Strawberry Biscuits With A Romantic Twist
Romantic meals may bring to mind images of French restaurants and bottles of wine, but Popeyes knows that sometimes you just want fried chicken and biscuits. Once relegated to chocolates in the candy aisle or fancy dinners, Valentine's Day celebrations now demand a rollout of limited-time offerings from chain restaurants, especially sweets like Starbucks' pink drinks and Dunkin's pink donuts. A common route for the Valentine's Day special is to take something you know people already want and mold it into a heart. Papa Johns has done so with pizza, and Buca Di Beppo did it with a whole lasagna. Popeyes looked at those offerings and thought: Why not do it all? So now you can enjoy the season of love by grabbing a heart-shaped version of the chain's sweet and popular strawberry biscuit dessert.
According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, the heart-shaped biscuits will be available starting February 5 and running through February 25, at the price of $1.79 per biscuit. Described as "balancing sweet and salty flavors," the treats showcase flaky pastry with a strawberry filling and icing on top. And if the allure of sweet strawberry biscuits isn't enough, Popeyes will also be donating $1 of every heart biscuit purchase to its Serving With Love program, which funds nonprofits that supply food to the needy. If you want to grab a biscuit, just make sure to check your local Popeyes menu, as participation may vary by location.
Popeyes' strawberry biscuits were an unexpected hit for the chicken chain
Popeyes has been on a bit of a roll since the introduction of its famed chicken sandwich. The strawberry biscuit was actually first released in March of 2023 as a limited-time offering, but it proved popular enough that the company brought it back as a permanent menu item just a few months later. This isn't Popeyes' first heart-shaped biscuit promotion either. Prior to the strawberry biscuit last year, the fried chicken purveyor would celebrate National Biscuit Day with heart-shaped versions of its standard savory biscuit. Since it already had a sweet biscuit to draw from, the pairing of sweets and hearts was probably too clear to pass up.
The Serving With Love initiative supported by this latest promotion also debuted in 2023. The program is supported by the Popeyes Foundation, and kicked off with a fundraiser that scored donors a free apple pie. It operates through Food Love Grants, which go to programs like local food banks and after-school meal services. So, if you decide to gift some heart-shaped biscuits to someone this Valentine's Day, you can feel good knowing that money is being gifted to someone else who needs it as well.