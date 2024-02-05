How To Prepare Pork And Beef Bones For Homemade Tonkotsu Ramen

If you want to make the creamiest and most delicious Japanese ramen at home, you're in luck. Tasting Table sat down for a conversation with ramen expert and chef Vidal Saioro of Momofuku Noodle Bar based in NYC to chat about all things tonkotsu ramen. Ramen lovers know it's the broth that often makes or breaks a bowl of ramen, and central to achieving the complex flavors of an excellent tonkotsu broth is how you choose and prepare the meat bones.

While tonkotsu ramen is traditionally made with pork bones, there is room to experiment with those of beef and even chicken. Just be sure to pick high-quality cuts. "I would make sure to get fresh bones and cuts with more collagen like feet and other parts of that nature," Chef Saioro advises. These cuts will ensure that your broth is rich, with strong meaty flavors. Once you choose the best pork or beef bones, extracting the deep umami essence from them is the next step.

Saioro adds, "It's always best to soak [the bones] overnight and blanche them at least one time." Soaking and blanching removes blood and impurities from the bones. After that, be sure to skim the scum or proteins that rise to the surface of the broth. Tasting Table's recipe developer, Leah Maroney, concurs with Chef Saioro's tips and shares her recipe for crafting the ultimate tonkotsu ramen at home.