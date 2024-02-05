Martha Stewart's Zesty Super Bowl Popcorn Is Too Simple Not To Make
When it comes to hosting a party for any occasion, like for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, we trust any advice from Martha Stewart. After all, the celebrity chef and TV personality has 99 published books on hosting, cooking, and everything in between. Ahead of last year's event, Stewart shared her recipe for zesty chili-lime popcorn, which is both flavorful and easy to make as a last-minute snack for your spread, on TikTok.
Stewart starts by transferring freshly made popcorn into a large mixing bowl. When it's time to season, she starts with a tablespoon of vegetable oil to help the spices cling to the popcorn. The spice and zest come from 1 ¼ teaspoons of cumin, 1 ¼ teaspoons of chili powder, ½ teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of lime zest, which are sprinkled on the popcorn with fresh lime juice. It seems so easy and flavor-packed that it works with your lavish snack spread at your viewing party or just in a bowl on the coffee table while you wait for the halftime show.
Use microwave popcorn to get the zesty snack on your table quicker
For the snack, Stewart uses popcorn kernels made fresh on the stovetop in a large pot. If you have popcorn kernels and a little patience, freshly popped varieties will give you more control of the oils, salts, and spices. For every two servings, you need about 1/4 cup of kernels. If you want to get the snack to your guests sooner, and avoid missing those popular commercials or the next touchdown, use a bag of microwavable popcorn. And if you really want to keep it simple, we won't blame you for using a bag of store-bought popcorn to save more time.
If you don't like this zesty popcorn, Martha Stewart has many other seasoned popcorn recipes (obviously). For a more simple snack, add flaked sea salt and freshly-cracked black pepper or smoked paprika and salt to your bowl of popcorn. The famed chef even has a sweet-and-spicy version with butter, brown sugar, salt, garam masala, and cayenne pepper. Meanwhile, here at Tasting Table, we have recipes for spicy citrus popcorn and ranch-seasoned stovetop popcorn if Stewart's ideas don't satisfy your Super Bowl snack craving.