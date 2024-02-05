Martha Stewart's Zesty Super Bowl Popcorn Is Too Simple Not To Make

When it comes to hosting a party for any occasion, like for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, we trust any advice from Martha Stewart. After all, the celebrity chef and TV personality has 99 published books on hosting, cooking, and everything in between. Ahead of last year's event, Stewart shared her recipe for zesty chili-lime popcorn, which is both flavorful and easy to make as a last-minute snack for your spread, on TikTok.

Stewart starts by transferring freshly made popcorn into a large mixing bowl. When it's time to season, she starts with a tablespoon of vegetable oil to help the spices cling to the popcorn. The spice and zest come from 1 ¼ teaspoons of cumin, 1 ¼ teaspoons of chili powder, ½ teaspoon of salt, and 1 tablespoon of lime zest, which are sprinkled on the popcorn with fresh lime juice. It seems so easy and flavor-packed that it works with your lavish snack spread at your viewing party or just in a bowl on the coffee table while you wait for the halftime show.