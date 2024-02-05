The Proper Way To Season Your Gravy When Adding A Boozy Kick

One way to give your next gravy an instant boost of flavor is to add a splash of booze to it. Depending on what kind of alcohol you use you can get a variety of different flavors and tasting notes. However, if you are planning on adding a hint of alcohol to your recipe you might want to hold off on seasoning your gravy until after you've added this ingredient. This is because the inclusion of alcohol will change the flavors in your gravy, adding deeper tasting notes, and so will influence how much you need to season it.

Whereas gravy without a boozy kick might need more flavor complexity from spices and seasonings, gravy that does have alcohol has more layers of flavor in it already. So you probably won't need as much salt or pepper after the fact. If you add these seasonings before, you risk making a gravy that is over-seasoned or overly salty; remember you can always add more seasoning but it's a lot harder to lessen the seasoning of a dish. So, always taste your gravy after adding a first tablespoon of booze and letting it simmer to reduce the alcohol, and only then see how much other seasoning — or further alcohol — you need. You may be surprised to find your sauce already has a great flavor.