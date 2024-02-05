Try Topping A Cake With Meringue To Amp Up Its Texture

Not only can a crowning of meringue elevate your next cake presentation, but the delightful crunchy topping can turn up the dials of texture on your culinary masterpiece. Instead of reserving meringue strictly for pie recipes, invite the snowy-looking aesthetic to your favorite desserts. Airy, whipped egg whites can deliver drama to cake slices, and you may feel like you're enjoying a piece of heaven after tucking into a meringue-topped piece. Plus, baking meringue-topped cakes eliminates the waiting around for cakes to cool before decorating, so you can save time in the kitchen later on.

Prepare a Swiss meringue for your first attempt. This meringue offers a bit more structured stability to experiment with, and you won't fall victim to wrinkled, deflated-looking peaks upon retrieving your cake from the oven. Dust baked cakes with cinnamon or cocoa powder or serve as is. With a light crunch, the crispiness of the meringue will give way to a chewy center, and when paired with the moist texture of a freshly baked cake, this makes for a dessert that will be difficult to back away from.