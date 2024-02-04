Pot Cheese Vs Cottage Cheese: Why You Shouldn't Lump Them Together

From year-old aged parmesan, to a soft cream cheese, dairy serves up a medley of unique consistencies. Yet there's a special appeal to its texture in its simplest form — separated into curds and whey. Cheese curds are solid proteins formed at the earliest stage of cheese-making and are a delicious food of their own, ready for use atop poutine or in a snack. And they also form a range of distinguished products, like pot cheese and cottage cheese.

Differentiating between these young varieties can be tricky since they have a lot in common. Both are white and on the mushier side, with a pleasant tang and perhaps a hint of salt. They're used in cooking as much as consumed straight. However, the difference is in the details. The potted cheese is drained from whey just a bit longer, lending a drier, more curd-forward product. Meanwhile, cottage cheese has milk cream mixed into the curds, creating a liquid, uniform texture. From such a distinction, manifold differences emerge.