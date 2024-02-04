Grate Tofu Into Shreds To Give Your Dishes A More Unique Texture
As a popular plant-based protein option, tofu is often used in place of meat in a variety of dishes. Yet, despite its commonality, tofu's versatility isn't always taken full advantage of. We may pan-sear it to eat with fried rice or crisp up tofu cubes to pair with broccoli and soy sauce. Still, it has so much more to offer. Grate tofu to give your food an interesting texture.
When you open up a package of tofu, you may not picture all the things a watery block of soy can be turned into. However, it wields great transformative powers, especially when grated into shreds. With this method, it's easier to get the tofu to crisp up and allows you to swap it out for more ingredients, like pulled pork or ground beef. Extra firm tofu holds up best with this method, but if you're after a tender texture, firm tofu also works well.
To make bulgogi-style shredded tofu, shred the block with a cheese grater and spread it out on a baking pan so the tofu can dry out in the oven. For saucier tofu, you can also allow it to simmer in a pan after it's dried out. Shredded tofu is a great meat replacement, but the soy-based ingredient can also stand in a lane of its own. Season it and crisp it up in the oven for a high protein crouton replacement in salads or cover it in herbs as a crunchy pasta topping.
Shred tofu to use in these recipes
Shredded tofu can be turned into a pulled pork-esque dish in a matter of minutes. Pulled pork is known for its tender, juicy texture, something that water-logged tofu can easily accomplish. After shredding a block of tofu, heat it in oil with minced onions for a few minutes until it starts to crisp up. Add barbecue sauce and allow the tofu to soak in it before serving the tangy pulled tofu on a toasted Hawaiian roll with a side of creamy dill potato salad.
Keep the saucy theme going and heat shredded tofu in the oven before tossing it with buffalo sauce. After grating it, bake it in the oven until it browns slightly. With the tofu still slightly tender, coat it in buffalo sauce and add it to a wrap or sandwich along with lettuce, red onions, blue cheese, and ranch. You can also keep the tofu in the oven for a little longer to make a crispy topping for a grain bowl. Start with a base of healthy green rice and add black beans, corn salsa, shredded cheese, sour cream, and roasted bell peppers, with spiced shredded tofu working as a crunchy topping.