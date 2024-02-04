Grate Tofu Into Shreds To Give Your Dishes A More Unique Texture

As a popular plant-based protein option, tofu is often used in place of meat in a variety of dishes. Yet, despite its commonality, tofu's versatility isn't always taken full advantage of. We may pan-sear it to eat with fried rice or crisp up tofu cubes to pair with broccoli and soy sauce. Still, it has so much more to offer. Grate tofu to give your food an interesting texture.

When you open up a package of tofu, you may not picture all the things a watery block of soy can be turned into. However, it wields great transformative powers, especially when grated into shreds. With this method, it's easier to get the tofu to crisp up and allows you to swap it out for more ingredients, like pulled pork or ground beef. Extra firm tofu holds up best with this method, but if you're after a tender texture, firm tofu also works well.

To make bulgogi-style shredded tofu, shred the block with a cheese grater and spread it out on a baking pan so the tofu can dry out in the oven. For saucier tofu, you can also allow it to simmer in a pan after it's dried out. Shredded tofu is a great meat replacement, but the soy-based ingredient can also stand in a lane of its own. Season it and crisp it up in the oven for a high protein crouton replacement in salads or cover it in herbs as a crunchy pasta topping.