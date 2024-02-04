If Your Cork Is Missing, Making A Homemade Wine Bladder Is Simple

Picture this: You've just enjoyed a glass of wine, but there's still some left in the bottle, and you're out of corks. What do you do to keep that precious elixir from going to waste? There's a simple and ingenious solution you can make yourself — a wine bladder. As it turns out, storing leftover wine without a cork is much easier than you might think. When it comes to preserving the flavor and quality of leftover wine, a wine bladder is a game-changer.

Grab a resealable plastic bag, preferably one designed for food storage. Make sure it's clean and free of any strong odors. Carefully pour the remaining wine from the bottle into the resealable bag. It's important not to overfill it, leaving some room at the top to allow for the removal of excess air. Gently press out the air from the bag before sealing it tightly.

Ensure that there's minimal air left inside to prevent oxidation. Make sure the bag is airtight, then place it in the refrigerator. When it's time to dispense the wine, snip the corner and pour it into a glass, pitcher, or decanter.