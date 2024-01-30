Starbucks Launches Cupid Cream Shaken Tea But You Won't Find It In The US
Every season has a new Starbucks drink, but if you've heard about the Cupid Cream Shaken Tea you will sadly learn that every part of the world sometimes gets their own beverages as well. The coffee chain has a whole menu of international Starbucks drinks available for sale both seasonally and year-round, and, like McDonald's, Domino's, or any other big food seller, Starbucks makes sure to cater its menu to local tastes. While this is great for people around the world, Starbucks fans also can't help but get a little jealous of some of the tasty creations they know about but don't have access to. And that flavor envy is only getting stronger with the release of Starbucks' 2024 Valentine's Menu.
According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Starbucks' Cupid Cream Shaken Tea is a vibrantly pink drink that mixes strawberries and hibiscus, and it is only available at stores in Latin America and the Caribbean. The rich red tea topped with pink cream is only one of many new drinks that the company is releasing for the holiday of love, and if you live in the U.S., you'll only be getting your hands on them if you plan a globe-hopping trip in February. The Cupid Cream Shaken Tea is joined in its region by the new Strawberry and Mint Cupid Frappuccino, and if you do find yourself traveling to our southern neighbors, both drinks will be available starting February 9, 2024.
Starbucks has an array of international delights for Valentine's Day 2024
While Latin America and the Caribbean are getting the most traditionally-colored pink drinks of the Valentine's season from Starbucks, that's just the start of the fun. China's seasonal choice is the intriguing and tasty-sounding Cocoa Raspberry Mocha that tops a chocolate latte with rich raspberry cream. Japan's creation is even more unique: the Rouge Opera Frappuccino Blended Cream. Based on a classic opera cake, it mixes dark Frappuccino powder with Frappuccino chips, almond milk, and chocolate glaze, and is topped with whipped cream and gold dust powder.
The wide-ranging region of Europe, the Middle East, and Africa will be able to grab a caramel and white chocolate-flavored hot chocolate, and the Asia Pacific area will have an extra-chocolatey Mocha Kiss that mixes a normal mocha with chocolate sauce and tops it with chocolate whipped cream. Of course, here in the U.S., we have gotten our own Starbucks Valentine's Day drinks, the Chocolate Covered Strawberry Crème Frappuccino and Chocolate Hazelnut Cookie Cold Brew, both of which are pretty unique in their own right, so we don't have too much to complain about. And hopefully, Starbucks will one day be inspired to take these international creations stateside and give people a taste of what the rest of the world gets to experience.