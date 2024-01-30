Starbucks Launches Cupid Cream Shaken Tea But You Won't Find It In The US

Every season has a new Starbucks drink, but if you've heard about the Cupid Cream Shaken Tea you will sadly learn that every part of the world sometimes gets their own beverages as well. The coffee chain has a whole menu of international Starbucks drinks available for sale both seasonally and year-round, and, like McDonald's, Domino's, or any other big food seller, Starbucks makes sure to cater its menu to local tastes. While this is great for people around the world, Starbucks fans also can't help but get a little jealous of some of the tasty creations they know about but don't have access to. And that flavor envy is only getting stronger with the release of Starbucks' 2024 Valentine's Menu.

According to a press release sent to Tasting Table, Starbucks' Cupid Cream Shaken Tea is a vibrantly pink drink that mixes strawberries and hibiscus, and it is only available at stores in Latin America and the Caribbean. The rich red tea topped with pink cream is only one of many new drinks that the company is releasing for the holiday of love, and if you live in the U.S., you'll only be getting your hands on them if you plan a globe-hopping trip in February. The Cupid Cream Shaken Tea is joined in its region by the new Strawberry and Mint Cupid Frappuccino, and if you do find yourself traveling to our southern neighbors, both drinks will be available starting February 9, 2024.