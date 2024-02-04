The Easy Way To Make Hard Taco Shells In Your Air Fryer

Grocery store aisles are often a place of great deliberation: Dark or milk chocolate chips, white or brown rice, hard or soft taco shells. If you're often caught up on the last one, we get you. It's hard to know what kind of taco future you would prefer. However, hard taco shells can easily be made in the air fryer, so go ahead and grab the soft ones.

Having a supply of fluffy tortillas doesn't mean you're subject to soft tacos alone. While it may seem like hard tacos can only be made with the use of a taco shell mold, there's another handy kitchen tool that can easily transform soft shells into hard ones. With a mini muffin pan, you can create hard taco shells in a few minutes. Flip the muffin pan upside down and fold the tortillas together, placing them in between the indents of the muffin pan. You can brush the sides of the raised cups with oil beforehand, but it's not necessary for the tortillas to take shape.

Place the muffin pan in the air fryer and heat it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Within three minutes, the tortillas should be browned and crispy. If they're not as crispy as you'd like, feel free to heat them for a minute or two more, sans the muffin pan.