Why It's Important To Make Eggs Benedict Casserole The Night Before

Making a great breakfast can be labor intensive, and really, who wants all that work first thing in the morning? Any chance to speed the process along is welcome, especially when that convenience is a critical step in making the breakfast really sing. That's why Tasting Table recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse's Overnight Eggs Benedict Casserole is one of our favorite show-stopping breakfast dishes.

Complete with Canadian bacon, English muffins, and rich custard, it is both delicious and a cinch to get ready on a busy morning. That's because one crucial step that contributes is allowing the savory custard to soak into the layers of English muffins. By preparing the casserole the night before, you ensure that the custard has ample time to seep into every nook and cranny of the muffins, resulting in a dish that bursts with rich, savory goodness.

The English muffins act as sponges, absorbing the flavors of the custard as they sit overnight, ideally at least eight hours but up to 24 is fine if you want to assemble it further in advance. The custard, a delicate blend of eggs, milk, cream, and seasonings, becomes the binding force that unites the ingredients.