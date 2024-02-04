Ina Garten's Take On Cream Of Mushroom Soup Stars 3 Umami-Rich Fungi
More is more when it comes to Ina Garten's mushroom soup recipe. Instead of choosing only one variation of mushrooms to plop into simmering broth, Garten reaches for several. By grabbing handfuls of fresh shiitake, portobello, and either cremini or porcini mushrooms, Garten makes sure her creamy bowls of soup are earthy and textured in taste. When combined with leeks, thyme, carrots, and onion, this delicious lineup of ingredients offers a warm and hearty meal that can be served any time of the year. Accompanied by a crunchy slice of buttery French bread, this Garten-approved presentation will leave no appetite unattended.
If you can't be bothered picking up several types of wild mushrooms yet would like a smokier profile to step forward in your homemade soup, toss shiitake mushrooms into your pot. Once cooked, these woodsy, buttery fungi will turn up the volume of the umami element your made-from-scratch soup attempts might be missing.
Variety is key to this satisfying soup
When preparing mushroom caps for inclusion into your recipe, cut the pieces into bite-sized morsels for a smoother eating experience. As Garten confessed on Food Network, she makes a massive pot of this recipe in advance so that when meals are called for, she simply needs to heat servings to scoop into bowls and serve. Decadent, creamy, and warm, this velvety cream of mushroom soup is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser.
If you don't have the time to make cream of mushroom soup from freshly purchased ingredients, take inspiration from Garten's approach and add extra mushrooms to any store-bought can you plan on cracking open to cook. The meatiness of cremini and portobello mushrooms can bulk up the thinnest of recipes while delivering a pleasant flavor to your meal. Lastly, to elevate any soup presentation, garnish bowls with freshly chopped herbs, swirls of infused oils, or pieces of homemade crunchy croutons. Your efforts will make Garten proud.