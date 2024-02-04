Ina Garten's Take On Cream Of Mushroom Soup Stars 3 Umami-Rich Fungi

More is more when it comes to Ina Garten's mushroom soup recipe. Instead of choosing only one variation of mushrooms to plop into simmering broth, Garten reaches for several. By grabbing handfuls of fresh shiitake, portobello, and either cremini or porcini mushrooms, Garten makes sure her creamy bowls of soup are earthy and textured in taste. When combined with leeks, thyme, carrots, and onion, this delicious lineup of ingredients offers a warm and hearty meal that can be served any time of the year. Accompanied by a crunchy slice of buttery French bread, this Garten-approved presentation will leave no appetite unattended.

If you can't be bothered picking up several types of wild mushrooms yet would like a smokier profile to step forward in your homemade soup, toss shiitake mushrooms into your pot. Once cooked, these woodsy, buttery fungi will turn up the volume of the umami element your made-from-scratch soup attempts might be missing.