Can You Roast Frozen Broccoli Right Out Of The Bag?

Frozen veggies are meant to be convenient, but that convenience quickly goes away if you have to thaw them overnight before cooking with them. Luckily, when it comes to broccoli, defrosting ahead of time isn't a requirement. If you're looking to put dinner on the table quickly and are reaching in your freezer for a viable vegetable option, you can transfer broccoli straight from the bag and into the oven.

Why does this work? Unlike a big hunk of meat, florets don't take long to heat up in the oven, so they can easily reach a safe-to-eat temperature even when frozen. Plus, broccoli in frozen bags is already cut into bite-sized pieces, so you can skip any washing and chopping. If crispy results are what you're after (which, if you're roasting in the first place, is likely the case), defrosting will actually hold you back in that department. If you thaw your broccoli ahead of time (or nuke it in the microwave), you'll get watery veggies — but if they go straight in the oven, the hot air will dissipate much quicker. Not only is this method a matter of convenience, it may give you a tastier side dish too.