Can You Roast Frozen Broccoli Right Out Of The Bag?
Frozen veggies are meant to be convenient, but that convenience quickly goes away if you have to thaw them overnight before cooking with them. Luckily, when it comes to broccoli, defrosting ahead of time isn't a requirement. If you're looking to put dinner on the table quickly and are reaching in your freezer for a viable vegetable option, you can transfer broccoli straight from the bag and into the oven.
Why does this work? Unlike a big hunk of meat, florets don't take long to heat up in the oven, so they can easily reach a safe-to-eat temperature even when frozen. Plus, broccoli in frozen bags is already cut into bite-sized pieces, so you can skip any washing and chopping. If crispy results are what you're after (which, if you're roasting in the first place, is likely the case), defrosting will actually hold you back in that department. If you thaw your broccoli ahead of time (or nuke it in the microwave), you'll get watery veggies — but if they go straight in the oven, the hot air will dissipate much quicker. Not only is this method a matter of convenience, it may give you a tastier side dish too.
How to roast frozen broccoli
Roasting frozen broccoli is as easy as fresh, and you'll follow essentially the same process. It may feel strange at first, but you'll want to toss your frozen florets in olive oil and any seasonings you're going to use, which may include salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion power, red pepper flakes, Italian seasoning, and cayenne pepper. Then spread them in a single layer and pop them in the oven. Roast your veggies at a high temperature of 450 degrees Fahrenheit for the crispiest results, and even though they're frozen, they should still only take about 15 minutes to cook.
While this method is super simple, there are a few things to keep in mind for the best results. To avoid thawing your broccoli at all before roasting it, which could lead to a mushy final product, wait to take your florets out of the bag until your oven has preheated. To ensure they crisp up on all sides, don't let the pieces touch each other on the roasting pan — if they do, the water won't evaporate sufficiently. You may also want to stir them halfway through roasting to allow for even heat distribution. Then about 15 minutes later, you'll have a delicious, ready-to-eat side dish.