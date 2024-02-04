How Long You Can Store Cooked Quinoa In The Fridge And Freezer

A few years ago, U.S. restaurants began serving quinoa, giving the ancient ingredient a new fanbase. Native to South America, quinoa soon became associated with eating healthily and known for its versatility. If you can't get enough of it, it's easy to make a large batch to save for later. But first, read ahead to learn how long to store quinoa in the fridge and freezer.

Beyond its benefits of great fiber and protein levels, quinoa is beloved for its nutty flavor. Although it's technically a seed, quinoa is prepared like a grain. When steamed or simmered with water or broth, it expands, taking on a soft, fluffy texture. A rival to rice or barley, quinoa can be cooked in batches as your carb of choice for the week. This way, you can store the cooked quinoa in the fridge for up to five days.

Once it's cooled down, put it in an airtight container and place it in the refrigerator, ensuring the tub is well sealed. From there, you can eat a little of it at a time, using it for quick dinners like quinoa fried rice or colorful roasted veggie pesto quinoa salad. If you won't be getting through your quinoa within those five days, the seed can be kept in the freezer for up to six months. To store it, put the cooked quinoa in an airtight container or plastic bag after it's cooled down, seal, then place it in the freezer.