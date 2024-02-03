Here's What Happens When You Microwave M&M's

While some may prefer the crisp crunch of chilled M&M's, other snackers opt for a gooier approach to their candy consumption. Placing the candy-shelled chocolates into the microwave for a dozen or so seconds can yield a squishy treat that can be pinched between fingers and popped into mouths. Whether you're looking for a chewy sweet to satisfy afternoon cravings or want something texturally interesting to place in between two slabs of peanut butter toast, microwaved M&M's are beloved by celebrities and commoners alike.

Microwaving a batch of M&M's results in a soft, warm center of chocolate that remains in its colorful candy shell. The exterior of the bite-sized candies will remain crisp and toothy to chow down on. You'll need to watch your precious pieces of chocolate candy carefully, however, as a few extra seconds in the microwave can cross the line between a delightful treat and an oozing mess. M&M's have the capability of burning in your microwave, and it's a difficult situation to remedy once the chocolate has been scorched.