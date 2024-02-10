A Dash Of Turmeric Is The Easy Way To Elevate A Tomato-Based Soup

Tomato-based soups are a classic meal for so many reasons. Not only are they flavorful and versatile, with variations ranging from traditional roasted tomato soup to rustic pappa al pomodoro, but they can also be intensely comforting and full of warmth. These nostalgic dishes may become a little too familiar sometimes, however, leading to a desire to give them a bit of a revamp. An easy way to do just that is with one powerful and tasty ingredient: turmeric.

Turmeric is an aromatic ingredient that originates from Southeast Asia. It is similar in appearance to ginger, except with a bright, golden-yellow interior and a much earthier, more savory flavor. Given the slightly sweet and acidic flavor that tomato brings to the base of any given soup, turmeric pairs well by acting as a contrasting and balancing element in the dish. Its taste will round out the assertiveness of these flavors in the tomato, while also enhancing the umami undertones that may otherwise go unnoticed. It is also worth mentioning the benefits that turmeric has been shown to have on well-being, which Cleveland Clinic confirms include reducing inflammation and boosting mood. As such, adding a little bit of this seasoning to your next soup will do more than just help to please your palate.