Is Malted Milk Powder Gluten Free? Here's What To Know

From giving chocolate cake more depth to making whipped cream fluffier, malted milk powder is a versatile staple in the kitchen of any home chef. But if you or someone in your family is sensitive to gluten, the term "malt" might raise some concerns — and they're valid.

Most of the malted products you'll see on the market today, including malted milk powder, are made from wheat and barley, both of which contain gluten. However, this doesn't mean you have to say goodbye to all malted products. Contrary to popular belief, malt can be produced from any kind of cereal grain, including gluten-free ones, such as rice, buckwheat, sorghum, and even corn, which are typically used in the production of gluten-free beers. Unfortunately, we haven't yet come across a brand that offers malted milk powder made from these gluten-free malts, so for the time being, if you're sensitive to gluten, it's best to avoid malted milk powder altogether.