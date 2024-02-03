Is It Actually Safe To Eat Ice Cream Made From Snow?

If you want to eat snow there are a few things to keep in mind. One of the easiest ways to ensure the snow you're eating contains less pollutants, you wait for the first snowflakes to land and then collect the later ones. Those first snowflakes will collect more of the harmful substances in the air as they fall, leaving less behind for the second round of snow. While you don't want to eat the first snow that falls, you also don't want to wait to collect it off the ground a day later. The sweet spot is to let some snow accumulate on the ground first, then go out with a bowl that can keep the snow cold and either collect the top layer of snow or catch it as it falls.

You'll also want to be mindful of your location. Snowfall in larger cities or suburbs is going to be dirtier than snow out in the country. The best place to collect snow to eat is going to be areas that are as untouched by people as possible. You should never eat snow that has visible dirt or impurities, or that comes from unsanitary surfaces. As a general rule of thumb, if you're unsure about how clean the area you're getting your snow from is, you probably shouldn't eat the snow from there. Keeping these rules in mind, you can now safely look forward to inclement weather for making snow cream.