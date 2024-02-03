For Deeper Umami Notes In Miso Soup, Substitute White Paste For Red

Does your homemade miso soup feel a little mild sometimes? If you answered yes, you're in luck. We have just the hack for you. To add deeper umami notes to your miso soup, the secret lies in a simple yet impactful swap: Substituting white miso paste with its red counterpart.

What is miso exactly? It is a staple and fundamental component of Japanese cuisine and the hero of many traditional dishes, especially miso soup. There are a few types of miso out there, two of which are white and red. They come with noticeable differences in both color and taste. White miso is paler and beige in color and made with more rice, while red miso undergoes a longer fermentation process and contains more soybeans than rice. Red miso is actually tan or brown rather than red.

Opt for white miso if you enjoy milder miso soups with a subtle sweetness. But if you're looking to step up the umami flavors, use red miso instead. Due to the longer fermentation time, red miso packs more of a savory punch and has more pronounced salinity. Choosing red miso to make miso soup will alter the final look of your dish; miso soup made with white miso looks somewhat "milky," while miso soup with red miso will appear darker.