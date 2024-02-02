Why Room Temperature Grains Are Best For Fried Rice

Perfectly steamed rice requires a meticulous cooking procedure, from selecting the right type of rice to considering the humidity level in the kitchen. That is why, whenever you have some left over, it's only right to find other ways to serve it.

Fried rice is a quick and tasty way to make use of leftover rice, yet people tend to ruin it by making avoidable mistakes. A common misstep is placing chilled leftover grains in the wok straight from the fridge. While storing it in the cold is crucial to avoid spoilage and the proliferation of the Bacillus cereus bacteria, the rice must be thawed properly first so it reaches room-temperature level. As Chef Ang Song Kang explained to the Michelin Guide, rice that has been stored overnight in the fridge would be too cold to absorb the flavors it should get from getting fried. "It'll be a wasted effort," he said.

While the moisture and fluffiness of freshly cooked grains make them unsuitable for fried rice, a low-temperature setting triggers a process called retrogradation, which gives chilled rice an unsatisfactory texture. A study published in the MDPI Journal defines this as the recrystallization of the starch molecules into a different structure, giving chilled rice the firmness that lets it withstand a second cooking. However, it can become so firm that the grains feel crunchy and gritty; you'd still want some softness in your fried rice. They also tend to clump together during cold storage, which hinders better flavor distribution.