Be Mindful Of Kitchen Humidity When Preparing Any Rice Dish

When perfectly cooked, rice serves as a delicious cushion to the play of flavors created by other ingredients. Unlike most dishes, though, preparing it properly requires more than just intuitive cooking. Each variety of rice has its own required moisture content and method of preparation and, even then, following a recipe doesn't always guarantee success.

Even when you've figured out the perfect water-to-rice ratio for your usual choice of grain, another crucial factor to consider is humidity, which is a variable that depends on where you live and the weather conditions there. We know the importance of properly storing rice in airtight containers to preserve its quality since grains tend to absorb moisture. What you might not pay attention to is how the humidity level in your kitchen also affects the cooking process. Too humid, and you could end up with soggy rice despite following your usual formula. A more arid setting, on the other hand, can leave the grains dry, crunchy, and undercooked.

Unless you have a rice cooker with settings that can adjust to different environmental conditions, there's no shortcut to dealing with humidity as you cook rice. Keeping a close eye is your best bet so you can make adjustments when necessary. Expect to have your cooking time possibly lengthened to accommodate these adjustments as well. Enjoying tender, fluffy grains afterward is worth all the trouble, though.