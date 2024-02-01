Your French Toast Deserves The Waffle Treatment

A properly sweet, savory, and starchy breakfast is a luxury for folks who don't have the time to cook anything more than toast most mornings. Then, whenever you are able to whip up something special, there's the French toast vs. waffle conundrum to contend with.

Luckily, French toast waffles are now a thing, so you don't have to make a choice. They're not just a hybrid of two beloved breakfast items either. They also provide you with a practical way of optimizing your time in the kitchen by cooking food faster. Take out your waffle iron to make French toast that's still soft and fluffy on the inside while crisped-up and golden on the outside, with divots to contain more of your favorite toppings to boot.

Start by preheating the waffle iron and applying non-stick cooking spray if needed. Next, make your usual French toast batter (or follow our recipe and swap milk with cream) and dunk your choice of bread in it. Brioche remains ideal for a buttery toast, but you can switch things up further by using the spongy babka. Let the excess batter drip from the soaked bread by taking it out with a slotted spatula or placing it on a wire rack. Set the bread in the heated waffle iron and gently close it. Wait 3 to 4 minutes for the bread to turn golden and crispy on both sides. Repeat the steps for as many bread slices as you plan to serve.