Cocktail Caviar Is The Fruity Addition Boba Lovers Will Adore

Cocktail caviar offers flavorful bursts that can complement mixed drinks. These colorful pearls resemble roe or small boba pearls, but the taste can vary from fruity concoctions to herbal creations. Made using molecular gastronomy, cocktail pearls can be paired with many different drink recipes. Not only does the playful accouterment bring unique hues and texture to an assortment of drinks, but cocktail caviar can uplevel traditional drink recipes with interesting taste complements and unique presentations.

With a range of flavors and sizes, cocktail caviar provides a flexible ingredient that can line the rim of glasses or settle into the bottom of a your cocktail or shot glass. Whether matching sharper, savory martinis with sweeter edible bubbles or pairing smokier beverages like negronis made with mezcal with botanical pearls, cocktail caviar makes for an easy-to-use palette that allows for experimentation behind the bar.