Cocktail Caviar Is The Fruity Addition Boba Lovers Will Adore
Cocktail caviar offers flavorful bursts that can complement mixed drinks. These colorful pearls resemble roe or small boba pearls, but the taste can vary from fruity concoctions to herbal creations. Made using molecular gastronomy, cocktail pearls can be paired with many different drink recipes. Not only does the playful accouterment bring unique hues and texture to an assortment of drinks, but cocktail caviar can uplevel traditional drink recipes with interesting taste complements and unique presentations.
With a range of flavors and sizes, cocktail caviar provides a flexible ingredient that can line the rim of glasses or settle into the bottom of a your cocktail or shot glass. Whether matching sharper, savory martinis with sweeter edible bubbles or pairing smokier beverages like negronis made with mezcal with botanical pearls, cocktail caviar makes for an easy-to-use palette that allows for experimentation behind the bar.
A playful boost for cocktails
Look for cocktail caviar in specialty shops or order the pearls online. To accommodate specific dietary preferences, check labels, as cocktail caviar pearls can be made with vegan and vegetarian-accessible ingredients. If you're catering to alcohol-free palates, search for pearls without boozy ingredients to elevate mocktail creations like a spicy cranberry mule or plum and ginger cordial.
If you're not sure about serving drinks with round spheres occupying space in glasses, you can stir the pearls into drinks to add subtle flavor or create infusions and strain out the pearls before pouring and serving drinks. Setting out shallow dishes of a variety of cocktail pearls for guests to garnish their drinks can be a fun addition to happy hour. Place flavor labels in cork displays, and you'll have yourself a creative bar setup that has guests taking pictures and updating their social feeds with gusto.