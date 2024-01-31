Can You Sample A Drink At A Bar?

If you've ever wondered whether or not you can ask to sample a drink at a bar, well, the rules aren't always black and white. Seeking answers, Tasting Table consulted with an expert, Lex Madden (the bar manager at Point Easy in Denver), to understand the etiquette of drink sampling in different bar environments. According to Madden, "This entirely depends on the type of bar you're in," adding, "it also depends on which state you're in, and the state's laws on giving out free alcohol or samples."

For example, in upscale, full-service settings, it's common for the bartender to offer guests a taste of the individual components of a cocktail or samples of wine or beer before making an order. This practice is expected as part of the higher level of service provided. In a sense, you get more when you pay for more.

However, Madden notes a different scenario in more casual settings such as dive bars or breweries. Here, the expectation of sampling a drink before ordering diminishes. Regardless of the bar type, Madden strongly feels the proper etiquette at a bar is to always pay for the drinks ordered and recognize your bartender's time and service. Madden additionally suggests that everyone consider "tipping a little bit extra when they do let you taste anything without charging for it."