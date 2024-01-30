Instant Pudding Adds A Creamy Twist To Your French Toast

At its essence French toast is scrumptious, still we will never stop trying to upgrade it with sweet, creamy ingredients. Whether topping it off with whipped cream or adding a splash of buttermilk before putting it on the stove, the breakfast favorite just tastes better with a luscious addition. For the ultimate creamy French toast, we'll even use instant pudding mix.

Instant pudding isn't just a tasty dessert on its own, it's also a great addition or stand-in for other desserts. The pudding mix is known to elevate other treats, acting as a secret weapon for easy tiramisu and giving cake batter new depths of flavor. In each dessert, instant pudding mix infuses the treat with its own distinct flavor while giving it a rich, creamy finish. When added to French toast, it has the same delicious effect.

Instant pudding mix is activated by milk, which is handily found in French toast batter. Add the pudding mix, an egg, cinnamon, and milk to a bowl and whisk together before dipping your bread. Fry up the toast in butter until golden brown and serve. With sweet flavors like vanilla, strawberry, or even pistachio, the pudding-based French toast is good enough to eat on its own. However, you can enhance it with a berry compote, maple syrup, or simply some whipped cream.