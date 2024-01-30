Bulk Up Your Next Tomato Sandwich With A Slather Of Slaw

The tomato is a native Mexican crop that the entire globe has made an integral part of its many cuisines. While many cultures break it down into sauces, pastes, broths, and garnishes, Americans are happy to enjoy a juicy tomato as the protagonist in its very own sandwich. The tomato sandwich is a beloved summer tradition in every corner of the U.S., consisting of fresh slices of tomatoes sandwiched between untoasted white bread with a hearty slathering of mayonnaise.

In the South, where the sandwich is claimed to have originated, purists argue that this simple three-ingredient format is the key to the perfect tomato sandwich. But rules are meant to be broken! A helping of slaw will add heft, flavor, and texture to a tomato sandwich without upstaging its star ingredient.

Slaw is crunchy, vegetal, tangy, and savory, pairing well with the tender, juicy, umami-rich tomato. As a common addition to pulled pork sandwiches, Reubens, hamburgers, and even tacos, slaw has more than proven itself worthy of adding a fibrous crunch and flavorful complement to all kinds of handhelds. Plus, a simple tomato sandwich, while tasty, is very light and texturally one-sided. Untoasted white bread will all but disintegrate into the tomato and creamy mayo, sticking to the top of your mouth with each bite. The slaw will provide a crunchy contrast, more volume, and loads of complexity. You can make a side dish and sandwich topper from a single batch of slaw, or repurpose leftovers.