Store-Bought Gnocchi Is Perfect For Soaking Up The Vinegary Flavors In Pasta Salad

There's nothing refreshing and filling like a pasta salad. Cool and crisp with delicate pieces of pasta to bulk it up, it's the perfect meal, combining several beloved food groups. While penne and fusilli pasta are the typical carbs of choice, store-bought gnocchi is an underrated choice for pasta salads.

A popular pasta alternative, gnocchi's chewy texture is ideal for soaking up all of the zesty flavors within a pasta salad. Although it's technically a dumpling, we're going to ignore that since the carb is so incredible at stepping into roles that pasta usually occupies. Once you take a bite of the buttery flesh, all thoughts of its classifications are whisked away. It's a no-brainer to cover gnocchi in pesto or a creamy sauce, so putting it in pasta salad is yet another great idea. Not only does it taste extraordinary, but it comes together considerably fast.

In less than four minutes, you can have a batch of store-bought gnocchi that's ready to toss with the rest of your salad fillings, making it the ideal ingredient for a quick pasta salad. Plus, it's versatile in how it's prepared. Boiling gnocchi is a popular method, but the potato pasta can also be air-fried, roasted, or pan-fried for a texture that's crisp on the outside with a tender interior.