Citrusy Cream Cheese Will Brighten Up The Most Boring Sandwiches

Sandwiches are as simple as it gets — layer some veggies, meat, and cheese, and perhaps a saucy spread between two bread slices and you're good to go. The fun thing, however, is within those core ingredients exists endless potential for creativity. If you ever get bored of eating the same thing over and over again, sometimes all it takes is one change to bring back the excitement. It doesn't have to be anything complicated, either. Even something like a citrusy cream cheese can do wonders, completely transforming familiar sandwiches into a novel-tasting treat.

Simple and easy to make but still fun enough to be considered an out-of-the-box twist, a citrusy cream cheese is the ideal choice for brightening up any sandwich. To make it, all you have to do is mix cream cheese with citrus zest, chopped herbs, and aromatics. There are plenty more optional ingredients, too.

The citrus zest brings a spark that instantly brightens the sandwich. Then you've got the cream cheese working its smooth, tangy magic on imparting a delectable richness. From flavors to texture, it effortlessly elevates everything and makes each bite much more satisfying. This refreshing touch takes away the repetitiveness of your regular fillings, so even if nothing else changes, you've still got an exciting new version of a familiar dish.