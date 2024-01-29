The 2-Ingredient Buffalo Dip Your Super Bowl Party Needs

Prepping a Super Bowl spread is pretty daunting. Even ambitious cooks may balk at the idea of whipping up enough jalapeño poppers, guacamole, and sliders to feed a party. If you're in charge of game-day snacks, consider opting for recipes that won't make you break a sweat.

As one of the most popular Super Bowl snacks, buffalo chicken dip is practically a necessity. A 2023 Google Trends map put it in the top spot for most searched Super Bowl dips in 13 states. Back in 2013, a WordStream study found no other snack more strongly correlated to the NFL season, with Google search volume peaking in February. But most recipes boast a long list of ingredients — and require valuable oven or stovetop space. No need to disappoint your friends and family, however: You can bring a creamy, delectable buffalo dip to the table with only two ingredients. The best part? You can still boast that you made it at home.

Just mix a scoop of sour cream or plain Greek yogurt with a healthy dollop of buffalo sauce. The exact ratios are up to you — since the recipe is so simple, you could even make a few batches to appeal to your guests' personal preferences. If you already have homemade buffalo sauce on hand, use that, otherwise feel free to use store-bought or even regular hot sauce. Serve it with a plate of celery sticks, chips, or pretzels; it makes for a tasty dip for wings, too.