How To Properly Clean Your Banneton Liner For Better Loafs

If you've been baking bread long enough you've probably either already purchased a banneton, or you're considering buying one, and that means you need to know how to care for it. Bannetons are proofing baskets that come in a variety of shapes and are usually made out of rattan, although they can also be made from plastic or other wood products. They are loved by bread bakers for their ability to shape dough as it rises and produce a beautiful crust with the ring design imprinted. But because bannetons are made from natural materials that can have adverse reactions to the substances they come in contact with, they require a little extra consideration and care. One way to protect a banneton is to use a cloth liner, which makes removing the unbaked loaf easier and helps keep sticky dough from clinging to the basket.

Banneton liners are usually made of cotton cloth material, and if they don't have any wet dough sticking to them they don't actually need to be washed after every use. In that case you can just knock out the loose flour from your liner, then leave it to sit and let it fully dry before storing so that it doesn't develop mold. If there is still too much excess flour left you can also lightly scour the liner with a brush to loosen it from the fabric.