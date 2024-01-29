What Is A Russian Tea Biscuit And Where You Can Buy Them In Cleveland

Have you ever eaten a rugelach and thought, "These should be bigger"? If so, you might want to get to Cleveland, home of the Russian tea biscuit. Though Russian tea biscuits differ from rugelach in several ways, their shape and filling options are pretty similar. For those who cannot get enough of the American-style rugelach, made using a shortcrust and plenty of filling, Russian tea biscuits are guaranteed to win over your heart and tastebuds.

I grew up within the Jewish community of Cleveland and have eaten my fair share of Russian tea biscuits (and rugelach). It wasn't until I left the city that I became aware they were as ubiquitous to the area as calling the grassy land between the sidewalk and the street a "tree lawn".

While Russian tea biscuits may be one of Cleveland's best-kept secrets when it comes to local foods, anyone traveling to the area would be wise to eat like a Clevelander and seek out this unique, delicious pastry. I interviewed third generation Davis Bakery owner Jay Davis, as well as chef Jeremy Umansky over at Larder Bakery & Delicatessen, to get the scoop on this Cleveland baked good, and where you can get your hands on one.