The Traditional Thai Cooking Method That Utilizes Bamboo

From grilling kebabs on bricks to wrapping food in banana leaves, many dishes employ uniquely specific cooking methods. Such techniques utilize readily accessible local components in a crafty way, resulting in dishes with a distinct flavor. In the tropical climate of Thailand, such a regional-specific method calls for bamboo. Especially common outside of large cities like Bangkok, such a preparation method can be ubiquitously spotted among roadside vendors, overflowing with cut sections of the wood-resembling grass. A centuries-old method, the resultant dish was traditionally presented to monks.

Inside, ingredients like sticky rice, chicken, fish, vegetables, or noodles are stuffed into these foot-long cylinders and capped with leave fillings at the ends. Typically, a liquid — like water or coconut milk — is introduced to lend moisture to the components, and the dish is cooked over an open flame or hot coals for several hours.

The ingredients meld together in an aromatic cooking method that mixes steaming and grilling. Bamboo lends a natural, delicate flavor and also makes for an eye-catching serving vessel, oftentimes enjoyed on the go. Plus, such a traditional method can come together sans kitchen — whether it's on the roadside, in a backyard, or in the jungle.