How Bricks Will Help You Grill Kebabs Like A Pro

From Turkish-style kebabs to yakitori to Thai satay, skewered meats are found in an extensive array of global interpretations. No surprise, as searing over fire is the world's oldest cooking method. Although there are many modern technologies to optimize grilling, there's still merit in keeping it simple. The secret to producing delicious meat on a stick is straightforward: maintain proximity to the flame.

When meat is prepared closer to the fire, it develops a tastier texture, as well as more delicious charred bits. Plus, the heat application is more concentrated, which is a crucial factor. Some grills are built for the job, like the Eurasian mangal and Japanese konro, but there's no need to commit to a new setup. Instead, wrap bricks in aluminum foil and place them into any charcoal grill. Propped up at the perfect distance apart, they'll create an ideal bed where you can rotate kebabs and create delicious results. Let's dive into the details.