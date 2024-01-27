The Vertical Slicing Hack To Cut Jalapeños Without Touching The Seeds

Spicy isn't one of the five famous tastes our taste buds perceive because we don't use our taste buds to perceive spice. Instead, spiciness is a sensation picked up by pain receptors that, in culinary lingo, we refer to as heat. The component responsible for the heat and spiciness associated with jalapeño peppers is called capsaicin. Even before ingesting a jalapeño, you might have felt their heat by simply handling them.

If you've ever diced or deveined a jalapeño pepper, you've probably burned your fingertips after unintentionally touching its seeds. While capsaicin exists in the jalapeño's skin, the highest concentrations of capsaicin are in the white pith that anchors the seeds and attaches to the stem. To avoid a capsaicin-induced chemical burn, try a vertical slicing method that effectively prevents piths and seeds from coming into contact with your fingers.

The hack has you stand a jalapeño pepper upright, holding it by its stem and using the sturdy surface of the cutting board to brace it for the next step. Using a sharp knife, cut the jalapeño's skin in a vertical downward slice from the outer cap of the stem to the tip of the jalapeño. Repeat this step twice more, until all sides of the jalapeño skin are free of the stem cap, and you're left holding the stem, pith, and seeds. You'll only ever touch the stem, saving your fingers, and potentially your eyes and nose, from a world of pain.