What To Look For When Shopping For Quality Bottles Of Vermouth

If you've been unsure what to look for when shopping for quality bottles of vermouth, don't worry; you're not alone. To guide you through this intricate process, Tasting Table sat down for an enlightening conversation with Francesco Lafranconi, a master mixologist at the Rosevale Cocktail Room inside the Civilian Hotel in NYC. For vermouth lovers, Lafranconi's insights into selecting the perfect bottle of high-quality vermouth will prove invaluable.

First, Lafranconi advises us to do a little background work. "Do your online research about the brand and style you would like to experience," he encourages. Then, he stresses how the "grape varietals" used in making vermouth and "the quality of the botanicals" are "of paramount importance for the overall quality and taste experience." This means if you want high-quality vermouth, it needs to be made with high-quality ingredients. Fair enough.

Lafranconi also provides practical advice on vermouth pricing. He cautions against settling for cheaper options, stating, "Shy away from Vermouths under $10 retail (for a 750ml)." The reason is that, commonly, the lower the price of the vermouth, the lower its quality. Now, if you're wondering if the vermouth bottles themselves are important to consider when selecting high-quality vermouth, the answer is a resounding yes from Lafranconi.