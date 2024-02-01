Stock Food Photos That Have Us Scratching Our Heads

We comb through a lot of food-related stock photos here at Tasting Table, which means we've seen it all, from meme-worthy women laughing alone with salad to women laughing together with salad — the entire gamut! And believe us, those aren't even close to the weirdest photo trends in the stock-o-sphere. It's a great, big, visual library of every concept that a photographer or creative director can think up, all of it aimed at cornering every possible image query. Half of our research for this article was simply generating weird word combos to see if we could be more original than reality with stock-photo search terms like "robot cauliflower fight." Reader, we lost that battle.

While the photos below might not be memes (yet), they represent some of the biggest head-scratchers in the food stock photo subscription library ... at least until AI starts generating stock photos of women with 12 hot dogs for fingers laughing at a salad while clocks melt all around. Enjoy these last gasps of plain, old-fashioned analog stock-photo weirdness before robots make weirdness less funny and even less comprehensible.