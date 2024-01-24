Elevate Canned Sweet Potatoes To A Whole New Level With Your Air Fryer

Canned sweet potatoes are convenient and delicious, often garnished and baked with brown sugar, butter, and cinnamon for a melt-in-your-mouth side dish. While their ultra-soft texture is also advantageous for mashed dishes like sweet potato casserole or as a sweet, starchy addition to brownie or waffle batter, you won't typically see them touted as a worthy swap for roasted sweet potato chunks. However, an air fryer is able to give canned sweet potatoes that desirable textural contrast of crispy edges and tender pulp that we used to think was only possible with raw sweet potatoes.

Air fryers are veritable miniature convection ovens that have an incredibly powerful hot air circulation mechanism and reach high temperatures quickly. These factors are responsible for not only cooking food rapidly but also creating perfectly crisp edges. Since canned sweet potatoes are already cooked, throwing them in the air fryer with a bit of oil and seasonings will elevate their flavor and texture in under half the time it takes to achieve the same results in an oven. Plus, you'll save all of the preparation time you'd spend washing and chopping raw sweet potatoes.

While some recipes call for a 10 to 15-minute cooking time at 380 degrees Fahrenheit, temperature and cooking times depend on many outside factors. Some recipes recommend higher temperatures of 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 minutes. You can experiment with times and temperatures, keeping a close eye on your potatoes as you figure out what works best.