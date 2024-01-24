When Making Biscotti, Work With Damp Hands To Combat Sticky Dough

Home bakers know how making biscotti, the twice-baked Italian cookie, can sometimes be a difficult albeit rewarding endeavor. One of the challenging aspects is managing the sticky biscotti dough. However, a simple yet effective technique to approach this issue is wetting your hands. Slightly damp hands will make working with and molding the sticky dough easier.

Why is biscotti dough so sticky? The reason is its high moisture content, room temperature components like eggs and butter, and the inclusion of ingredients like honey and molasses. But biscotti is meant to be sticky. This stickiness helps you bake up crispy, crunchy biscotti versus hard ones. For this same reason, you may want to avoid combatting the stickiness by adding more flour or overchilling the dough.

When you're ready to mold and shape sticky biscotti dough, wash your hands and then keep them damp. You'll see that the dough won't stick to your hands and fingers as much, and it'll be easier to form the dough into your desired shapes on the baking sheet. If the dough does end up sticking on your hands, simply rinse them and keep them wet.