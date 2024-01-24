Give Matzo Balls A Satisfying Crunch And Serve Them Fried

If there was ever a prime example of Jewish comfort food, matzo ball soup is undoubtedly it. Light, fluffy matzo meal dumplings soaking up the richness of homemade chicken broth cure whatever ails you and feed the soul much as the stomach. If you're tired of soup or just looking for new opportunities to enjoy these dumplings other than Passover and the occasional sick day, frying matzo balls will convert them into a crowd-pleasing appetizer to enjoy at dinner parties, game days, or even as a midweek treat.

Deep-fried matzo balls undergo the same preparation as the tried-and-true soup version you know and love but with the added steps of dredging them through starch, egg wash, and breadcrumbs and deep frying them in hot oil. You'll still get that tender, light, and fluffy interior saturated with the comforting savoriness of broth. However, the breading and deep frying add even more savory richness and a shatteringly crunchy crust.

Plus, you can get creative with ingredients like spices, aromatics, and even cheese to mix into the matzo meal batter or breadcrumb coating. Scallions would bring an aromatic pop, cracked fresh pepper and paprika would lend a smoky, spicy finish, and parmesan would bring a layer of umami and salt. Serving them as dry dumplings likewise opens the door for a wide range of dipping sauces, from comeback sauce to spicy, creamy horseradish and beyond.