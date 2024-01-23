The Amount Of Shots You'll Get In One Standard Mixed Drink

Math is hard, and it's especially difficult trying to do conversions in your head when you are trying to drink. The world of booze is incredibly diverse, with products and ingredients containing a wide range of alcohol contents that can be hard to keep track of, which are then further confused by all the mixers you might be adding. For someone who wants to enjoy a drink or two but doesn't want to get too tipsy, it's a minefield, and you can easily end up drinking more than you intended.

The basic way of accounting for the alcohol in your mixed drink is called a "standard drink," and is based around comparing the alcohol content of drinks to a baseline, usually one 12-ounce beer. One standard drink of wine (usually 12% alcohol) is 5 ounces, while the standard drink of hard liquor (usually 40%) is 1.5 ounces. That amount of liquor is also usually how much is in a shot.

Of course, the answer to how many shots or standard drinks are in a normal mixed cocktail is that it varies by the recipe, but there is a general range you can usually rely on. Most classic cocktails like the old fashioned or a margarita use a baseline of 2 ounces of the main spirit, which translates to 1.33 shots. Plenty of drinks are a little more or less boozy, but that's a good estimate to start at.