Why Freezing Green Beans Before Cooking Makes For A More Satisfying Dish

No one likes a limp, mushy green bean. In fact, memories of being coerced to eat soft corn-carrot-green bean medleys may be the reason some people dislike the veggies to begin with. But if cooked correctly, these veggies can be the ultimate tasty side dish — you just have to know a few tips to turn them from mushy to the perfect balance of tender and crunchy.

If you buy these vegetables fresh at the grocery store, try freezing them before cooking them. We know it sounds counter-intuitive (after all, fresh is often thought to be better than frozen), but adding in this step can do wonders for your green beans' texture. As chefs Alex Talbot and Aki Kamozawa discovered and explained in their book, "Ideas in Food," freezing the veggies works in a very similar way to blanching, except you don't have to fire up the stove or make an ice bath. The ice crystals that form help to break down the green beans' rigid structure, much like how blanching can slightly soften produce. So when you ultimately defrost and cook them, you'll get tender vegetables that still have a good bite to them.