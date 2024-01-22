A Sprinkle Of MSG Is The Secret Ingredient For Umami-Rich Scrambled Eggs
Eggs are a staple for breakfast for a good reason. This protein is cheap and accessible, and there are so many ways you can dress up your eggs for a major flavor bomb. An easy way to bring a savory depth of taste to your scrambled eggs is with a sprinkle of MSG. MSG (Monosodium glutamate) is a flavor enhancer often found in canned foods, Chinese cooking, and other preserved foods. MSG provides a rich umami essence to your meals and can accentuate the other natural flavors present.
MSG has gotten a bad reputation over time for having potential health risks. However, it is perfectly safe to eat from time to time, and in small doses. MSG is a strong flavor, so don't use too much; just a sprinkle is all you need. MSG has the same meaty, savory type of taste as parmesan cheese or ripe summer tomatoes. When added to your eggs, it rounds out the savory flavors from the yolk and makes for a more dynamic meal.
Flavors to pair with MSG
One thing to keep in mind when using MSG is to be careful of how much salt you use. Since they both work as flavor enhancers, you don't need to rely on salt as much; adding both can leave you with overly salty-tasting eggs. It's recommended to add salt after you've cooked and tasted your eggs.
Garlic and MSG are an excellent flavor pairing. You can use minced garlic or garlic powder in your scrambled eggs to get this effect. The MSG deepens the natural earthy, savory notes of the garlic. Mushrooms are already packed with flavor, so adding MSG deepens this taste and packs a full umami punch to your scrambled eggs. Other vegetables like onions and peppers are good choices as well; MSG brings out those natural unique tastes of the veggies.
Cheeses like gouda that have a smoky taste to them can be an interesting choice to pair with MSG. You can highlight the smoky notes and bring out the flavor found in dairy without having to add too much to your meals.