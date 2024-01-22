One thing to keep in mind when using MSG is to be careful of how much salt you use. Since they both work as flavor enhancers, you don't need to rely on salt as much; adding both can leave you with overly salty-tasting eggs. It's recommended to add salt after you've cooked and tasted your eggs.

Garlic and MSG are an excellent flavor pairing. You can use minced garlic or garlic powder in your scrambled eggs to get this effect. The MSG deepens the natural earthy, savory notes of the garlic. Mushrooms are already packed with flavor, so adding MSG deepens this taste and packs a full umami punch to your scrambled eggs. Other vegetables like onions and peppers are good choices as well; MSG brings out those natural unique tastes of the veggies.

Cheeses like gouda that have a smoky taste to them can be an interesting choice to pair with MSG. You can highlight the smoky notes and bring out the flavor found in dairy without having to add too much to your meals.