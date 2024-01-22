No Wooden Charcuterie Board? A Baking Sheet Works Just As Well

Are you about to host a cocktail or dinner party and just realized that you don't have the right wooden charcuterie board for your cheeses, crackers, and fruits? Maybe you don't have an appropriate board in your kitchen, the one you have is too small for the occasion, or you just want less of a mess to clean up when the guests finally leave. No matter what the reason, solve this hosting mishap by pulling out your best baking sheet. That's right, there are many uses for baking sheets beyond cooking like using it as your charcuterie board.

There's a little prep work involved with using a baking sheet in place of a charcuterie board for your guests. First, try to use a rimmed baking sheet so the items don't fall off. Most home cooks have a few sheet pans seasoned with oils and spices after many uses over the years — but you don't want the guests to see that as the Brie and grapes disappear during cocktail hour. To prevent this, use your best baking sheet and line it with parchment paper or aluminum foil to cover up any imperfections on the pan, and to make post-party clean up even easier.