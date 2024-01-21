Add Egg Yolks For Richer And Creamier Homemade Mashed Potatoes

Eggs are an almighty staple with multifaceted culinary powers that can thicken, flavor, emulsify, and bind ingredients in countless recipes from baked goods to soups to sauces. Western and Eastern cuisines commonly utilize raw eggs cracked over and stirred into dishes to add depth of flavor and a thick, velvety coating; Italians use a raw egg to create a sauce on the fly for pasta carbonara while Japanese cuisine cracks a raw egg over steamed white rice in tamago kake gohan.

In addition to rice and pasta, you can add potatoes to the list of carbohydrate staples that will benefit from the many attributes of a raw egg. Adding egg yolks to a pot of mashed potatoes is an easy, dairy-free texture and taste upgrade that doesn't require any special techniques. The yolks harbor all the flavorful fats and emulsifying components and will thus effectively unify the fat and water in potatoes, translating to a smoother, uniformly creamy pot. Plus, the buttery richness of the yolks will pair perfectly with the earthy savoriness of the potatoes in a classic recipe and offer a perfect complement to more elaborate recipes like roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

There's no need to temper the egg yolk when you add it to a mashed potato recipe. Simply stir it into the mashed potatoes along with the other wet ingredients and seasonings. The suggested ratio of egg yolks to potatoes is one egg yolk for every pound and a half of potatoes.