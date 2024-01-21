Is It Safe To Drink Evaporated Milk Straight From The Can?

Evaporated milk can be a bit of a mystery. It sounds like an old-fashioned product — and, technically, it is since it was invented in 1885 — but evaporated milk can still have a time and a place in your pantry. You just have to understand what it is and how to use it.

Let's say you want to use the can for the same main purpose as regular milk: drinking it. Is it safe to consume the evaporated version straight out of its container? While a dairy product that can last for over a year without refrigeration may sound a little suspect, it is completely safe to drink it plain — as long as it hasn't gone bad, of course. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says evaporated milk shouldn't go bad until at least six months after it's packaged.

Evaporated milk is simply regular milk that has been heated so that over half of its water content has evaporated. You end up with a condensed version of the dairy product (not to be confused with condensed milk, which is sweetened). Evaporated milk is sterilized and canned so it can last a long time on the shelf.