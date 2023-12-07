Dilute Canned Evaporated Milk For A Quick Substitute In Your Coffee Or Oatmeal

If you run out of milk, don't panic. As long as you have canned evaporated milk in your pantry, you have all you need to add a similar dairy ingredient to coffee or oatmeal. Most of us may not think to stock up on cans of evaporated milk, but there are plenty of good reasons to do so. While an average carton of milk can only last a week or so in the fridge once you buy it, the canned version is shelf-stable and will typically stay fresh in your pantry for at least six months.

Not to be confused with condensed milk, which has added sweetener, canned evaporated milk is simply a concentrated version of the drink. The process for making it involves removing about 60% of the water from regular milk, emulsifying the fat, and sterilizing the liquid. So, if you want to get the consistency of regular milk, all you have to do is add the water back in and dilute it. You won't have to run out to the store as soon as you wake up, and you can forget about these cans for months until you actually need them.